Malaysian govt comes to aid of Tabung Haji after review finds financial holes in its accounts

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Overstated profits and asset value, an unbalanced profile of depositors and questionable transactions were all uncovered in the review of the financial position of Malaysia's Muslim pilgrimage savings fund Tabung Haji (TH).

The consultants appointed by the seven-month Pakatan Harapan government highlighted in its report that TH was sitting on up to RM10.2 billion (S$3.35 billion) in losses of its domestic and international equities as of October this year.

The liabilities outstripped total assets by RM9 billion.

The consultants, in a startling statement, stated that the pilgrims fund would not be able to declare dividends for many years to come if the balance sheet was not restored.

"The gap between the assets and liabilities is RM9 billion. If the RM9billion hole is not covered, no hibah (dividends) distribution is possible not just for 2018 but also in the coming years," according to the report, Rehabilitation and Restructuring Plan of TH, released on Monday (Dec 10).

The report came about after the government-appointed accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) performed a review on TH's financial position for 2017 and up to June this year.

The report could dent the Tabung Haji brand, a much-respected name in the Islamic world for efficient organisation of savings for people heading for the annual haj to Mecca.

On Monday, de facto Islamic Affairs Minister Mujahid Yusof Rawa said TH has been "illegally" paying dividends to its depositors for four years between 2014 and 2017.

He said the dividend payments contravened the Tabung Haji Act 1995 as the fund had more debts than assets in the previous years.

He cited TH's 2017 financial report, tabled in Parliament on Monday, which showed it had liabilities of RM74.4 billion compared to total assets of RM70.3 billion.

TH invests the deposits it receives in the equities and bond markets, and is also involved in businesses from property to palm oil to running a travel agency.

In the consultant report, the profile of its depositors showed that for the past five years from 2013 to 2017, where 50 per cent of the funds in TH were deposited by only 1.3 per cent of its depositors.

The report said TH was a victim of its own "success" by declaring high dividends of up to 8.5 per cent over the last five years when bank deposits only earned 3 per cent on average.

This resulted in the fund attracting a lot of money from cash-rich Muslims, with one depositor putting more than RM190 million in the fund.

The damning report on TH confirmed weeks of speculation that the fund's finances were not in the pink of health and it required assistance from the government.

To help TH recover, the Malaysian government is setting up a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to take over underperforming assets worth close to RM20 billion from TH.

The move would relieve pressure on the balance sheet of the fund.

The idea is for the SPV to hang on to the assets for five years and nurse it back to its full value, hence taking the burden off TH.

The proposal for TH also entails the central bank, Bank Negara Malaysia, providing a temporary short-term borrowing of RM10 billion to improve the liquidity position of TH, and or TH to be placed under the supervision of the central bank.