Malaysian govt allows outdoor sports, recreation after public furore

PETALING JAYA • Sports and recreational activities in open spaces that do not involve close physical interactions were allowed again in Malaysia from yesterday.

The Youth and Sports Ministry said permitted activities include jogging, cycling and other forms of exercise, but these should be conducted in neighbourhoods or within the same district subject to the current movement control order (MCO) that is being enforced in some areas.

The announcement followed strong public reaction after the government last Thursday barred outdoor sports and recreational activities during the current MCO period that is in place in Kuala Lumpur and six districts in Selangor state.

Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman, an infectious disease expert and member of the World Health Organisation's Science Council, had called on the government to allow members of the public to take part in outdoor sports, saying the risk of infections is low.

The ministry late on Friday said that contactless activities in open areas must comply with the minimum physical distancing of 1.5m, along with the existing health protocols for that particular area.

Meanwhile, the government yesterday issued a list of 150 locations that it has identified as Covid-19 hot spots based on new big data analytics and an artificial intelligence system.

The locations, which were monitored over a seven-day period, were identified by name in the maiden list, and 80 per cent of them are in densely populated Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

They include popular shopping locations such as Bangsar Shopping Centre, Suria KLCC, Mid Valley Megamall, Sogo complex and Selayang Mall, the Malay Mail news website reported.

