Malaysian government spent RM3.5 million to maintain 1MDB-linked yacht Equanimity

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - About RM3.5 million (S$1.15 million) has been spent to maintain 1MDB-linked superyacht Equanimity since the Malaysian government took possession of it in August, said Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

Mr Lim said the money was spent on port services, legal fees and hiring of crew to maintain the yacht.

The sum was as of Oct 10, he said in a written reply to a question in Parliament on Wednesday (Nov 21).

Tanjong Karang MP Tan Sri Noh Omar had asked the government about the latest status of Equanimity and how much was spent to bring it back and maintain it.

Mr Lim said 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) had obtained a court order to appoint Winter­bothams as the appraiser and surveyor for the yacht.

He said the same court order, which was obtained on Oct 5, also appointed Burgess as the sole broker to assist in the sale and the marketing process.

On a separate question from Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng, the Finance Ministry said it was still investigating Deloitte Malaysia, one of the accounting firms involved in signing off the accounts of 1MDB.

"The new 1MDB is currently investigating the matter and will take necessary action based on the outcome and advice from the Attorney General's Chambers," said the ministry in a written reply.

Speaking to reporters at the Parliament lobby, Mr Lim Lip Eng asked the Malaysian Institute of Accountants (MIA) to state clearly and immediately its position on those accounts audited by one its members.

Kampar MP Thomas Su said MIA should take firm action because it was very clear that one of its members came to Parliament and defended the report before the Parliament's Public Accounts Committee.

"Serious action must be taken," he said.