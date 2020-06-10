Malaysian government removes ceiling prices for diesel, RON 95 petrol

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The government has revoked a clause for the ceiling price of RON 95 and diesel.

The Federal Gazette published on June 3 no longer contains a clause for setting the ceiling price for petrol and diesel.

"The Price Control and Anti-Profiteering (Determination of Maximum Retail Price for Petrol and Diesel) (No 8) Order 2020 is revoked," stated the gazette.

The gazette was approved by the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi on April 10 this year.

The ceiling price for petrol and diesel was introduced by the then-Pakatan Harapan regime.

The then-Pakatan government had capped the price of RON 95 and diesel prices at RM2.08 and RM2.18 respectively.