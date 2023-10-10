Malaysian government finding ways to increase use of ringgit: Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia is “actively and aggressively” looking at increasing the use of the ringgit to reduce trade dependency on US dollar, says Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

While acknowledging that most global trade was done in US dollars, the prime minister said that the country has begun using ringgit when trading with several countries in line with “dedollarisation” by increasing demand for local currency.

“I have held discussions with China and Asean nations on how we can use local currency for trade.

“This was well-received by China and some 28 per cent of investment amounting to billions will not use the US dollar but in ringgit,” he said when replying a question raised by MP Awang Solahuddin Hashim in Parliament on Tuesday.

Apart from China, he said Malaysia has also successfully negotiated the use of ringgit for trade with Indonesia and Thailand.

To a question from MP Wee Ka Siong, Mr Anwar said most government-linked investment companies (GLICs) and several local private companies have taken steps to conduct transactions in ringgit to increase demand for the local currency.

“It will be very challenging for the ringgit if all transactions are done in US dollars and that is why some companies are using up to 70 per cent of local currency for their transactions,” he added.

On the strength of the ringgit against the US dollar, Mr Anwar said it has nothing to do with fundamentals but more on the US Federal Reserves’ moves to increase its overnight policy rates recently.

“The value of the ringgit is not dependent on fundamentals.

“Our growth is good, investment good, inflation and unemployment are down yet the ringgit is also down,” he said.

Mr Anwar said he had a meeting with Bank Negara governor Shaik Abdul Rasheed Abdul Ghaffour on Monday night, and the latter expressed a positive forecast for the ringgit by the end of this year.

“His assumption is that there will be direction towards convincing growth by the end of this year based on the data and figures we have received,” he added.

Earlier, Mr Anwar acknowledged that the ringgit had slid to -6.5 per cent compared to the US dollar as of Oct 6.