Malaysian government denies giving 'blessing' to Johor Menteri Besar to visit waters off Singapore

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia has denied approving the visit by the chief minister of Johor last week to a government vessel in waters it is claiming from Singapore.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry said on Friday (Jan 18) that "upon learning of the planned visit from a Malaysian enforcement agency on the morning of 9 January itself", it "immediately and repeatedly contacted the Chief Minister's office and conveyed a message not to proceed with the visit".

"The Ministry was concerned that such a visit would be counterproductive after the positive and constructive outcome of the bilateral meetings between the Foreign Minister and the Foreign Minister of Singapore just the day before," the statement said.

This confirms The Straits Times report last Saturday that Johor Menteri Besar Osman Sapian had insisted on boarding the Marine Department ship anchored off Tuas, despite being instructed not to proceed.

On Thursday, Datuk Osman was reported as saying that he had the "unofficial blessing" of Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah to visit what Malaysia maintains is its territory under Johor Baru port.

"They did not stop me at all from visiting the area," he said.

Malaysia's Foreign Ministry also said in its statement that when contacted, Mr Osman was already on board a vessel and heading towards the Johor Baru port.

An annual bilateral meeting between Singapore and Malaysia set for last Monday was postponed following Mr Osman's action, which Singapore called an intrusion into its waters.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said last Saturday that Mr Osman's presence on a Malaysian vessel in Singapore's territory on Jan 9 had rendered the 14th Joint Ministerial Committee for Iskandar Malaysia "untenable". Mr Osman also sits on the panel.