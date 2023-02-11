Malaysian government considering tightening laws to protect citizens against job scams

BANGKOK - The Malaysian government is considering tightening laws to protect its citizens from being conned by syndicates offering fake job offers abroad.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said there were many Malaysians who became scam victims as the syndicates were hiding abroad including in Myanmar.

“We have taken a rather tough stand. We also urge Malaysians to be more vigilant and not easily deceived.

“The Communications and Digital Ministry and the Royal Malaysia Police are taking necessary measures including tightening laws,” he told Malaysian reporters after ending his two-day work visit in Thailand, Bernama reported.

Most of these syndicates would trick their victims using job ads on social media including Facebook, offering positions as customer service officers abroad with lucrative salaries.

After securing the victims’ consent, the agent would inform them that they would handle the expenses of travelling to the work destination and upon arrival, all the victims’ travel documents and phones would be seized and destroyed.

Victims would then be detained and controlled strictly and forced to work either as scammers or in online gambling operations.

Earlier, Mr Anwar also said the government had not decided on whether to legalise the use of cannabis for medical purposes in the country.

He said the government was still waiting for the Health Ministry’s recommendations before deciding on the matter. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK