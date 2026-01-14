Malaysian girl with werewolf syndrome adjusting to pre-school life

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

BINTULU – Despite a challenging first day, five-year-old Missclyen Roland, living with the rare ­werewolf syndrome, is slowly ­settling into her new school environment.

The girl received mixed reactions from 24 classmates when she attended pre-school for the first time on Jan 12 at SK Sungai Tisang in Bintulu, Malaysia .

Speaking to The Star, her father Roland Jimbai said things had improved after several of Miss­clyen’s classmates began mingling with and befriending her on the second day of school.

“Her first day was different. Some of her classmates ran out of the classroom. Some were scared and others laughed at her, leaving my daughter feeling overwhel­med,” he said.

Mr Roland said more time is needed before his daughter is accepted by her classmates.

The family, he said, was advised by the school and relevant autho­rities to let Missclyen attend school for a few days to see if she could adapt comfortably before deciding on a long-term arrangement.

He said: “Usually, it takes about a week for a child to get used to a new envi­ronment before interacting with other children.

“Every child is different and we understand that.”

Despite the challenges, Miss­clyen enjoys going to school.

Mr Roland said : “When asked whether she likes school, she said yes.”

“She sees her siblings going to school and that makes her want to go too,” he said, adding that two of Missclyen’s siblings are in the same primary school.

Her brother is in Year One while her sister is in Year Four. Her eldest sister is in Form One.

Mr Roland said having her siblings in the same school has helped Missclyen feel more secure and adapt more easily to her new environment.

“For now, we are monitoring her progress and completing the necessary paperwork before fina­lising her schooling arrangement,” he said.

Medically known as hypertri­chosis, werewolf syndrome is an extremely rare condition characterised by excessive hair growth.

Children with the condition often face social challenges due to a lack of awareness and understanding.

Missclyen was just two years old when she caught the attention of the then Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’aya­tuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, and Raja Permaisuri Agon, Tun­ku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, during their Kem­bara Kenali Borneo convoy stop at Al-Falah Mosque in Bintulu three years ago.

Tunku Azizah later offered to become Missclyen’s benefactor, supporting her education and medical care. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK