Malaysian girl with black birthmark on her face forgives those who call her a ‘beetle’

An 11-year-old Malaysian girl with a huge, black birthmark on her face has long been a target of taunts, but she said she holds no grudges against those who hurt her.

Nuraneesa Umairah Mohamad Isa, who is from Johor, came into the public view after her mother Nazira Mohamed Samsuri took to social media platform TikTok to share about her ordeal.

In the TikTok posts, Nuraneesa Umairah’s birthmark is seen covering the middle of her forehead, eyelids, nose and parts of her cheeks.

“People always mock me because of my birthmark. They call me a ‘beetle’.

“But that’s ok, I forgive them,” the girl told Malaysia daily Harian Metro, adding that people may not understand that her birthmark is a “gift from Allah”.

She said that although she feels sad and embarrassed at the teasing, she is not angry because her birthmark makes her “unique”.

Ms Nazira, 37, said she feels sad when people mock her daughter’s appearance.

She added that some superstitious people have even asked if her daughter got the birthmark because her husband had killed a monkey while she was pregnant, or if he had taken a shower after seeing an eclipse.

For the sake of her daughter’s future, she has decided to send her daughter for birthmark removal surgery. So far, the girl has gone through four procedures.

While Nuraneesa Umairah agreed to have the more prominent parts of her birthmark removed, she told her mother that she still wanted to keep parts of the birthmark as it is “a gift from Allah”.

A TikTok video posted on Jan 27 showing her face covered in bandages after the procedure has clocked more than 770,000 views and nearly 11,000 likes as at Feb 5.