Malaysian fugitive businessman Tedy Teow, or ‘Jho Low 2’, to be deported to China: Thai cops

BANGKOK - A Malaysian fugitive businessman dubbed Jho Low 2 is expected to be deported from Thailand to China before the end of December, Thai police told Bernama news agency on Sunday.

Teow Wooi Huat, also known as Tedy Teow, is the Penang-born founder of the Mobility Beyond Imagination Group (MBI), which was linked to a slew of scams. He’s dubbed Jho Low 2, in reference to Low Taek Jho, another Penang-born fugitive businessman involved in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal, for the similarity in their modus operandi.

Teow was arrested in a police raid at MBI’s office in Dannok, Sadao on the Thai-Malaysian border on July 22.

Thai assistant national police chief Pol Lt-Gen Surachate Hakparn said both China and Malaysia have since requested for Teow’s repatriation, but Thai police received the request from China first.

He told Bernama: “We have been working on (Teow’s extradition) for more than a month. We have forwarded the request to Attorney General. Once it is completed, he (Teow) will be deported to China before end of this year.”

Beijing police reportedly wanted Teow for questioning after 400 investors in China filed a suit in a bid to recover investments worth some RM100 million (S$31 million), reported The Star.

In 2019, some 100 Chinese nationals cheated by the MBI’s group online pyramid scheme staged a protest outside the Chinese embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

Last year, Malaysian police smashed a syndicate involved in a Macau scam linked to Teow and his two sons. The group was believed to have set up shell companies to launder ill-gotten gains before using the money to buy high-end properties in Malaysia and Thailand, and invest in cryptocurrencies totalling more than RM336 million (S$104 million).

Police said Teow was then hiding in Dannok in South Thailand.