‘Energy stick’ inhalers could be ‘gateway’ to smoking or vaping among minors: Malaysian experts

PETALING JAYA – “Energy stick” inhalers that are increasingly popular among children and teenagers may contain ingredients similar to those used for vaping, cautioned Malaysian health experts.

They said these nasal inhalers that are marketed as energy boosters could be addictive and hazardous to health.

The substances they contain, including food flavouring and glycerin, go directly into the respiratory system, said Malaysian Pharmacists Society president Amrahi Buang, adding that such energy sticks could also be the “gateway” to developing smoking or vaping habits among children and teenagers.

“The only difference (between energy sticks and vape) is that (the energy stick) does not involve combustion,” he added.

Mr Amrahi said inhalers sold at pharmacies for medicinal purposes are different from these energy sticks, which are being sold online, mainly through social media platforms.

He said the inhalers from pharmacies are registered with the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency, while energy sticks are not.

Mr Amrahi also urged e-commerce platforms to promptly take down any advertisements of the products, calling on them to be responsible and to self-police.

“We expect the platform(s) to be responsible. But I know this is the digital world where some stuff is hard to control so the authorities too need to look into using existing laws to curb the matter,” he added.

Advertisements for such products usually feature a two-pronged nasal inhaler described as being filled with oils, mint or camphor. They are reportedly easy to use and are being sold for as little as RM2.50 (70 Singapore cents) each.

Mr Amrahi also urged the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to monitor the advertisements on social media that are targeting the product specifically at children.

“A whole-of-society and government approach is required, (and) we have seen the Health Ministry and Education Ministry coming out together to address the matter. I expect other relevant authorities to also play their roles, including the MCMC,” he said.