Malaysian ex-PM Najib gives media the slip, arrives 20 minutes early for police questioning

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak gave awaiting media the slip on Wednesday (Oct 3) morning by arriving at the police station early.

Najib, who was expected to appear at the police's Anti-Money Laundering Investigation Force at 10am, arrived at 9.40am, via an alternative entrance.

The police had deployed riot control personnel amid the usual media scrum in case of trouble.

Umno Supreme Council member Lokman Noor Adam, with a small entourage of supporters, also made an appearance.

He took the opportunity to slam the use of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, claiming it was being abused to pressure Umno leaders and MPs into leaving the party.

 

