Malaysian ex-PM Mahathir to be discharged from hospital on Friday

PETALING JAYA - Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad is expected to be discharged from hospital on Friday after being admitted for an infection on Tuesday.

Sources told The Star that the 98-year-old was admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN) to have his undisclosed infection treated. The doctors had closely monitored him.

The source said Dr Mahathir was doing well and expected to be discharged on Friday.

The veteran politician has had multiple health scares throughout the years, from suffering multiple heart attacks and even undergoing bypass surgery in 2007.

He was also admitted to a hospital for Covid-19 after testing positive in August 2022. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK