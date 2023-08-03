Malaysian ex-PM Mahathir in hospital for ‘observation’: Source

KUALA LUMPUR - Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has been admitted to a specialist heart hospital for observation, a source told AFP news agency on Thursday.

The 98-year-old former leader is one of Malaysia’s most dominant political figures, having served twice as prime minister for a total of 24 years.

He was admitted to the Institut Jantung Negara (IJN), also known as the National Heart Institute, in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, a source close to the former premier said on condition of anonymity without giving further details.

“He is OK and is under observation,” the source said.

Another official close to Tun Dr Mahathir said the former leader “is not in any kind of danger. Mahathir is being treated for an infection”.