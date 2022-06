KUALA LUMPUR - When Ms Janelle Tan applied for a new job as a customer service representative in Kuala Lumpur, she had no idea she would bag more than she hoped for.

"My new company subsidises my room rental by 30 per cent. Aside from that, they're also offering a mobile scheme where they fully cover my Internet data subscription and bill," said Ms Tan, who is from Seri Kembangan, Selangor.