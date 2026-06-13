Malaysian e-hailing driver assaulted after asking passengers to buckle up

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Goh Kong Meng (in red) and caretaker Johor health and environment committee chairman Ling Tian Soon speaking to MCA president Dr Wee Ka Siong in a video call.

JOHOR BAHRU - An e-hailing dri­ver suffered facial injuries and required stitches after he was allegedly assaulted by three foreign passengers in his vehicle.

Goh Kong Meng, 57, said the incident occurred at about 9.30pm on June 9 after he picked up three men near the Taman Sri Yaacob industrial area.

He said the passengers became upset when he repeatedly remin­ded them to fasten their seat belts during the journey to Taman Ungku Tun Aminah.

“I believe the three men were intoxicated when they got into my car,” he said.

Goh said the passengers ignored his request to buckle up and became increasingly aggressive.

“I decided to cancel the ride and asked them to leave my vehicle. However, one of them suddenly grabbed me by the neck from behind while the other two repeatedly punched me in the head and face,” he said.

During the five-minute struggle, Goh said his body struck the gear lever, causing the vehicle to move forward.

“Despite my attempts to brake, the car eventually crashed into a ditch,” he said.

The suspects fled when they noticed a motorcyclist approaching. The motorcyclist later helped to contact the police.

Goh was taken to hospital, where he received three stitches above his right eyebrow.

The father of four, who has been an e-hailing driver for three years, noted that while he frequently picks up foreign workers in the industrial area, he had never encountered such violence before.

Meanwhile, caretaker Johor health and environment committee chairman Ling Tian Soon, who visited Goh to provide assistance, expressed hope that the suspects would be arrested soon.

Ling also urged the e-hailing company involved to review its standard operating procedures and strengthen protection for drivers.

He said MCA president Dr Wee Ka Siong also spoke to the victim via video call during the visit.

A dashcam recording of the incident has since gone viral on social media, with many calling for the culprits to be swiftly brought to justice.

Meanwhile, the police had received a report and were tracking down the three men. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK