Malaysian DPM Zahid accused of vote-buying in campaign for state polls

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s deputy prime minister Zahid Hamidi has been accused by rival parties of vote-buying ahead of state elections, after he referred to increasing allocations during a campaign speech in Terengganu.

Terengganu is one of the six states headed to the polls on Aug 12, with the remaining being Selangor, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, and Kelantan.

Terengganu’s incumbent ruling party Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS), as well as the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda), have filed police reports over Datuk Seri Zahid’s Friday announcement of a RM450,000 (S$132,000) grant for youth bodies in the eastern state, which would be increased if they created a “blue and red wave” – thinly-veiled references to the colours of his Barisan Nasional (BN) and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalitions that are now partners in the federal administration.

The accusation brings into focus the premier’s oft-repeated zero-tolerance stance against corruption, which already has its doubters after he appointed Dr Zahid as deputy PM despite the BN chief facing 47 charges of bribery, money laundering and criminal breach of trust.

Datuk Seri Anwar has defended Dr Zahid, who is also president of Umno, the linchpin party in BN.

“It has nothing to do with state elections; someone suggested no announcements (should be made) at all, but I’m the prime minister and I have a country to take care of. If (the allocation) is important, then we will announce it,” Mr Anwar said on Sunday.

This follows on anti-graft chief Azam Baki also clearing Dr Zahid – who had dismissed the attacks on Saturday, insisting “what is important is that the youth need sufficient allocation” – on similar grounds.

“In my opinion, there is no problem with the giving of these grants as it is a government initiative. If it is an allocation for an initiative that has been approved by the government, there are no elements of corruption,” the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission head was quoted as saying by Malay language daily Sinar Harian.

Critics however, say these comments ignore the conditional element in Dr Zahid’s speech.

“Zahid clearly says, ‘vote red and blue this Aug 12’. How is that not related to state polls?” asked Muda central committee member Ainie Haziqah in a tweet responding to the premier.

In a video recording seen by The Straits Times of the speech in Dungun, Terengganu, Dr Zahid took credit for increasing allocations to youth organisations before dishing out another RM450,000.

“That is just me. After this, PM will come and top up, God willing,” he said, just hours before nominations opened on Saturday for the polls. “As long as on Aug 12, the youth join the blue and red wave in Terengganu. Okay?”