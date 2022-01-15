Malaysian doctor who allegedly issued fake Covid-19 vaccination certs, rearrested for cheating

MARANG, TERENGGANU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A Malaysian doctor, who was previously held by the authorities for allegedly issuing fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates, has been rearrested by the police for cheating.

Terengganu Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief M. Zambri Mahmud told national news agency Bernama that the doctor, who operated a private clinic in the Marang district, was rearrested for allegedly receiving payments to supply Covid-19 vaccination certificates without administering the actual injections.

He, however, failed to provide the certificates to his clients.

"Reports were lodged against the doctor by complainants who paid RM450 (S$145) each for his services and were promised that their (contact tracing app) MySejahtera status would list them as vaccine recipients within 14 days. However, their status did not change," said Mr Zambri.

Terengganu magistrate court judge Engku Nurul Ain Engku Muda on Friday (Jan 14) allowed the 51-year-old man to be remanded until Saturday for the police to investigate the matter .

Last Saturday, the doctor, who was not named in media reports, was arrested by police at the private clinic for allegedly issuing fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates.

The certificates were allegedly sold by him at between RM400 and RM600 each to those who wished to get these passes without being vaccinated, Bernama reported on Tuesday.

A vaccination certificate, whether in digital or printed form, must be produced before a person is allowed into Malaysian malls, cinemas and most shops.

Preliminary investigations by the authorities found that 1,900 people including those residing outside Terengganu had dealt with the private clinic operated by the doctor for vaccination purposes since September last year.

But it was unclear if all of them had bought the fake certificates.

Meanwhile, Bernama also reported that police are investigating five individuals who have come forward to give statements on the purchase of fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates from a private clinic in Terengganu.

Mr Zambri told the Sinar Harian portal that the five were in their 30s and local residents.

"We have taken statements from them to help in the investigation. One of them claims to have been cheated as he had yet to receive his vaccination certificate despite making payment," he said.

Police said the five individuals agreed to be witnesses in the case.