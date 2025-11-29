Malaysian disaster agency steps up response as flood conditions worsen

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A tractor carries people and a cat as it wades through floodwaters in Kangar, Malaysia, on Nov 27.

PETALING JAYA - As flood conditions worsen, authorities are expediting delivery of essential items and assistance to the affected states, said the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma).

It said early preparations included the supply of food, collapsible cubicle tents (C-Tent) and modular steel bridges (Bailey Bridges).

A total of 60,000 food kits and 110,000 units of Retort Food (MRE) for field personnel and relief operations have been dispatched nationwide.

“In line with increasing flood incidents in Peninsular Malaysia, Nadma has received additional requests from the state disaster management committees of Perak, Selangor and Kedah, and the Social Welfare Department of Perlis, involving 3,000 food kits and 6,700 MRE units to meet the needs of personnel and disaster victims in these states,” it said on Nov 28.

Nadma is also working with the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority to provide phased food supplies during disasters.

As for C-Tents, a total of 128,186 units have been supplied nationwide from various sources.

“We are also prepared to dispatch additional C-Tents if required on the ground.

“Coordination is being conducted by the Malaysian Civil Defence Force’s headquarters to ensure state-level readiness is maintained at an optimal level,” it said.

To strengthen disaster-related infrastructure recovery capabilities, Nadma has placed seven sets of modular steel bridges at seve­ral strategic locations, namely three sets in Sabah, three in Sarawak and one in Kelantan.

Bailey Bridges serve as temporary bridges that can replace permanent bridges damaged or destroyed by natural disasters such as major floods, landslides or other common disasters in the country, particularly during the Northeast Monsoon season.

Meanwhile, MetMalaysia has issued continuous rain warnings for several states, with some areas under dangerous conditions until Nov 29.

An aerial view shows residential areas surrounded by flood waters in Kangar, Perlis, on Nov 27. PHOTO: AFP

A dangerous rain warning is in effect for parts of Terengganu.

The public is urged to stay updated on weather developments via MetMalaysia’s official website, the myCuaca mobile app, and the department’s official social media channels.

Fire and Rescue Department director-general Nor Hisham Mohammad has urged the public to avoid low-lying areas, zones at high risk of falling trees and unsafe swimming spots.

Meanwhile, the department said it received 49 calls between midnight and 8am on Nov 28 about fallen trees. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK