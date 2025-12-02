Malaysian deputy minister’s officer ordered to resign after arrest, internal probe underway

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

KOTA KINABALU - An administrative and diplomatic officer serving in Malaysian deputy higher education minister’s office has been ordered to resign.

Datuk Mustapha Sakmud said the ministry’s integrity unit has begun internal investigations after he was informed that the officer concerned was arrested by the police.

“No one is above the law or governance. Any further action will be taken based on the findings of the ministry’s integrity unit alongside cooperation with the authorities,” Mr Mustapha said in a statement on the night of Dec 1.

Mr Mustapha also urged all parties to refrain from making any speculations that could impact the integrity of the investigation.

The deputy minister, however, did not specify the reason for the resignation, and it cannot be established if it was linked to the recent case where 17 civil servants, including a teacher, were among the 201 people rounded up at a men-only wellness centre in Kuala Lumpur on Nov 28.

The men, aged between 19 and 60, were picked up in a surprise raid involving Kuala Lumpur police, Kuala Lumpur City Hall and the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department.

A total of 171 local men were freed after a magistrate rejected a late remand bid on Nov 30. THE STAR/ASIA NEW NETWORK