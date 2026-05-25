Malaysian delivery riders trapped in cross-border loan shark web

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Syndicates are believed to be exploiting riders’ financial situation by disguising the jobs as normal delivery tasks.

PETALING JAYA - As shrinking payouts on official delivery platforms squeeze riders’ earnings, some are turning to seemingly lucrative side gigs advertised online, only to find themselves caught in a web of illegal moneylending syndicates.

The revelation came following the arrest of 35 people in a joint Malaysian-Singaporean crackdown recently.

Persatuan Perpaduan Rakan Penghantar Malaysia chairman Haris Fadillah Arsyad said the promise of fast cash for “simple deliveries” has made food riders an easy target for cross-border loan shark operations.

Syndicates are believed to be exploiting riders’ financial situation by disguising the jobs as normal delivery tasks.

“Riders are easy targets because they are attracted to offers of quick and high payments for simple tasks, what with the increasingly low pay rates offered by official platforms.

“The flood of part-time job advertisements on Telegram and other social media platforms has led many to believe these tasks are merely ordinary deliveries,” Haris said when contacted.

He advised riders to be more cautious before accepting any job offers or side tasks.

Riders, he said, are encouraged to carry out deliveries through official platforms that have proper verification systems and clear transaction records.

“In addition, avoid accepting job offers from individuals or accounts with unknown identities, especially those offering unusually high payments for tasks that appear easy.

“Do not accept delivery instructions without knowing the recipient’s basic details and the purpose of the delivery,” he said.

So far, the association has not received any official complaints or direct requests for assistance from riders linked to the case, but is ready to help any delivery rider in need of assistance.

Unveiling details of the crackdown recently, Inspector-General of Police Mohd Khalid Ismail said the suspects, some of whom are local food delivery riders, were detained for allegedly acting as runners for Singapore-based loan shark syndicates disguised as fast-paying delivery jobs.

He said the arrests were made through a joint operation with the Singapore Police Force.

It was previously reported that delivery riders were recruited through job groups on the Telegram app under the guise of fast-paying delivery jobs, offering up to $100 per delivery, with the parcels allegedly described as “surprise gifts”. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK