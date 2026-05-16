Malaysian delivery riders among 35 arrested for alleged loan sharking activities in Singapore

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Many of the riders were allegedly recruited through Telegram job groups advertising “delivery-only” work assignments.

KUALA LUMPUR - Police have confirmed the arrest of 35 people, including Malaysian food delivery riders hired by loan shark syndicates to allegedly carry out extortion activities in Singapore.

Inspector-General of Police Mohd Khalid Ismail said the arrests were made through ongoing joint operations with the Singapore Police Force, adding that investigations were also focusing on mule account holders linked to the syndicates.

“Action has been taken and we have arrested about 35 people involving our neighbouring country, Singapore.

“The operation is still being carried out in an integrated manner with the Singapore Police Force and we will continue efforts to eradicate such activities,” he told a press conference on Ops Teguh 2.0 on May 15.

He said the syndicates were not only exploiting delivery riders but were also using mule accounts to facilitate their operations.

“We always remind the public not to enter into any agreements or arrangements with unknown individuals as we will arrest and charge those involved, including mule account owners,” he said.

The case came to light after a local media report that Malaysian riders were allegedly recruited through Telegram groups and offered up to $100 per delivery to send so-called “surprise gifts” to borrowers in Singapore.

According to the report, some parcels allegedly contained pork products intended to intimidate Muslim borrowers, with several Malaysian riders reportedly detained by Singapore authorities after recipients lodged police reports.

The report also stated that syndicates used freelance delivery riders to avoid detection by Singapore authorities, where “traditional” loan shark intimidation tactics such as splashing red paint, padlocking gates and issuing threats are more difficult to carry out thanks to extensive surveillance systems in high-density residential areas.

It also stated that many of the riders were recruited through Telegram job groups advertising “delivery-only” work assignments, while some allegedly claimed they had no knowledge of the actual contents of the parcels.

Under Singapore law, riders found delivering such items could still face legal action regardless of intent, including possible offences linked to religious provocation and illegal moneylending activities. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK