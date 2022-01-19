Malaysian Covid-19 vaccination certificates being sold online: Report

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian Covid-19 vaccination certificates are being sold online, with some going for as high as RM3,500 (S$1,130).

Among the unvaccinated buyers are those who are desperate to obtain the certificates due to strict requirements set by their employers and those seeking to travel abroad, The Star found.

Errant clinics that provide "suntikan kosong" (empty jabs) can be found on social media platforms such as Facebook and Telegram.

The potential buyers will be asked to provide their full name, identity card number and MySejahtera number to obtain digital certificates within seven to 14 days.

Those who buy in bundles of five or more will be given a discount.

The seller also guarantees that all information pertaining to the transaction will be kept private.

A check by The Star saw a couple of sellers offering vaccination certificates.

A doctor, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Star that these certificates are genuine, and the only thing the buyers will not be getting is their jabs.

Explaining this, the source said, clinics authorised to administer Covid-19 jabs would be given access to the Malaysia Vaccine Administration System (MyVAS).

"It is easy to get the certificate, all the doctor needs to do is to register your particulars in the system and that's it. You can get your physical and MySejahtera digital certificates straight away.

"If you log on to the system, everything will look the same, it will have the vaccine batch number, the clinics where they got the jabs and even the name of the doctor who administered the vaccination.

"So if the police manage to find those who admit to buying their certificates, they can find the sellers using this information.

"But if there's no proof of transaction and the buyers don't admit to buying the certs, it will be very difficult to know who had obtained the certificates illegally," the doctor said.

The source said doctors were only required to return empty vials to prove that the vaccination had been duly administered.

"There are many ways for them to cheat, the doctor can simply discard the vaccine and return the empty vials.