Malaysian court acquits French man on drug charges

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

The High Court in Alor Setar ruled that prosecutors had failed to prove that Mr Tom Felix had control, custody or possession of the drugs in the case.

ALOR SETAR, Kedah - A French national facing a possible death penalty in Malaysia on eight drug-related charges was acquitted on Feb 3, freeing him after nearly 2½ years in detention .

The High Court in the northern city of Alor Setar ruled that prosecutors had failed to prove that Mr Tom Felix, 34, had control, custody or possession of the drugs in the case.

“The accused is, therefore, released and acquitted,” Alor Setar High Court judge Evawani Farisyta Mohammad said.

Mr Felix, in court wearing a white shirt and trousers, his hands cuffed, looked visibly pleased as the judge delivered the decision.

Mr Jean Luc Felix and Mrs Sylvie Felix were seen embracing after the ruling.

“We are very happy, relieved. It’s finally the end of a nightmare, and we are so happy,” Mrs Sylvie Felix told AFP.

“We are very grateful that we are supported by all our family and that now that he’s acquitted... we (will) try to make his return (to France) safe and fast.”

“This is the end of a very long nightmare for Tom, who had lived through the hell of an unjust accusation and an undignified detention,” Mr Felix’s lawyer François Zimeray told AFP.

It was also the end for his family, “who held strong against the temptation of despair”.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said he was “immensely relieved” after Mr Felix’s acquittal.

“My thoughts are with his parents, whom I met twice last year and who will finally be able to reunite with their son,” Mr Barrot said on France Television, adding that Mr Felix would be able to return to France.

Mr Felix and his parents were at the Malaysian immigration office in Alor Setar on the afternoon of Feb 3, where he was expected to be handed his passport before being freed.

Mr Felix, a former Veolia executive, and his Malaysian business partner were detained in 2023 after police discovered 1.86kg of cannabis in the common area of a home they shared.

The authorities later said Mr Felix was also found in possession of 11.7g of the drug.

He denied all the charges.

If convicted, Mr Felix faced the death penalty or a cumulative sentence of 104 years in prison, 54 strokes of the cane and a €27,000 (S$40,000) fine, his mother previously told AFP.

Drug trafficking and possession are serious offences in Malaysia, which still allows capital punishment for cases involving large quantities of narcotics.

However, death sentences are no longer mandatory, and no executions have been carried out since 2018. AFP