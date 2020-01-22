Malaysian couple return home to find thieves' vehicle blocking their driveway

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A married couple were shocked to find an unknown vehicle parked in their driveway, and realised that thieves had entered their landed house in broad daylight.

Petaling Jaya district police chief Mohd Zani Che Din said the couple had just returned from shopping for Chinese New Year when they found their front gate wide open.

"They had locked it before leaving at 1.30pm on Tuesday (Jan 21) but when they came home around 2.20pm, they saw their gate open and a silver Mazda parked in their driveway," he said.

Assistant Commissioner Zani said the couple tried to use their car to block the intruders from leaving but the thieves used their car to push the couple's car out of the way.

The couple lost several items in the burglary, including a notebook computer, a mobile phone, a gold ring, a laptop bag, several bottles of whisky and over RM2,600 (S$862) worth of foreign currency.

A video of the incident showing the intruders' car and the licence plate number has gone viral online.

Mr Zani said that the police have since determined that the licence plate number is fake.

The case is under investigation.