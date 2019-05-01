Malaysian couple chase down Milo truck for pregnant daughter-in-law

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A video recording of a Malaysian couple chasing after a Milo truck on behalf of their pregnant daughter-in-law has gone viral on social media.

The couple's daughter-in-law, who is pregnant with her first child, had craved for a Milo drink. Not just any kind, but the one made in the famous Milo truck.

One day, they saw such a truck on the road. All they could think of was to get that drink for her.

The couple's son, Mr Muhammad Azmer Mohd Badrul Merzam, said he was surprised his parents were willing to chase after the Milo truck with their car until it was forced to stop at the side of the road.

"They (parents) remembered that my wife was craving for it. Usually we would just make the drink at home, but the taste of Milo is a little bit different and more tasty from the Milo truck," he told mStar.

Mr Azmer, who is from Kuantan, Pahang, added that when the incident happened, he and his wife were not in the car and only his mother, father and sister were in it.

The sister recorded the video which was subsequently uploaded on Twitter. The video has 342,000 views, garnering 29,450 retweets and 19,422 likes since it was shared on April 28.

"They were on the way back home when they saw the Milo truck. My dad then immediately chased the truck down and managed to stop the truck at the Indera Mahkota bypass in Kuantan," Mr Azmer, 23, said.

According to the video, Mr Azmer's parents were politely told by the Milo truck driver that they could not be served the drink because it had not been made at that time yet.

But the driver told them the drink would be served at the Nirwana Indera Sempurna (Moh Heboh) mini carnival on May 1.

Meanwhile, the report also said Mr Azmer's wife, Ms Natasya Rose Nizam, who was eight months' pregnant, still has not gotten the chance to drink Milo from the Milo truck.

"Honestly, I was very touched when I saw the video. I did not expect my parents-in-law to chase down the truck. They know I love to drink Milo ever since I was pregnant with my first child," she said.

Mr Azmer and Ms Natasya Rose tied the knot in September last year.