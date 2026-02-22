Straitstimes.com header logo

Malaysian cops nab smash-and-grab suspect who targeted parked cars at MRT stations in Kuala Lumpur

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Sentul officer in charge assistant commissioner Basri Sagoni said the suspect was detained at about 8.30pm in the Damansara area on Feb 21.

Sentul officer in charge assistant commissioner Basri Sagoni said the suspect was detained at about 8.30pm in the Damansara area on Feb 21.

PHOTO: UNSPLASH

Google Preferred Source badge

PETALING JAYA – Malaysian police have arrested a 22-year-old man believed to be involved in a series of vehicle break-ins around MRT stations in Kuala Lumpur, closing six such cases.

Sentul officer in charge assistant commissioner Basri Sagoni said the suspect was detained at about 8.30pm in the Damansara area on Feb 21.

He said the arrest followed a police report lodged by a 31-year-old woman at about 1pm on Feb 17.

“The victim, a clerk, claimed that someone smashed her car window while the vehicle was at the MRT Kepong Baru parking area along Jalan Rimbunan Raya, Kepong,” he said in a statement on Feb 22.

Checks revealed the suspect has six previous criminal offences and one drug offence on his record.

Police also recovered several items belonging to the victim, including a mobile phone, a wristwatch, five Touch ’n Go cards and a battery charger.

“Investigations found that the suspect targeted parking areas at MRT stations and secluded locations, using ceramic fragments from a spark plug to shatter car windows before fleeing with valuables,” Mr Basri said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More on this topic
Malaysian police recover car stolen with five-year-old girl inside
Malaysian police officer bends car door open to nab suspected thieves
See more on

Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur

Robbery

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.