Malaysian cops nab smash-and-grab suspect who targeted parked cars at MRT stations in Kuala Lumpur

Sentul officer in charge assistant commissioner Basri Sagoni said the suspect was detained at about 8.30pm in the Damansara area on Feb 21.

PETALING JAYA – Malaysian police have arrested a 22-year-old man believed to be involved in a series of vehicle break-ins around MRT stations in Kuala Lumpur, closing six such cases.

He said the arrest followed a police report lodged by a 31-year-old woman at about 1pm on Feb 17 .

“The victim, a clerk, claimed that someone smashed her car window while the vehicle was at the MRT Kepong Baru parking area along Jalan Rimbunan Raya, Kepong,” he said in a statement on Feb 22.

Checks revealed the suspect has six previous criminal offences and one drug offence on his record.

Police also recovered several items belonging to the victim, including a mobile phone, a wristwatch, five Touch ’n Go cards and a battery charger.

“Investigations found that the suspect targeted parking areas at MRT stations and secluded locations, using ceramic fragments from a spark plug to shatter car windows before fleeing with valuables,” Mr Basri said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK