Malaysian cops hunting for motorist who drove recklessly through JB checkpoint

A video on social media shows a car with a Malaysian registration number being chased by auxiliary police.

ISKANDAR PUTERI - Malaysian police are tracking down a driver who drove recklessly at the Sultan Abu Bakar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine complex (KSAB) and sped towards Singapore.

Assistant Commissioner M. Kumarasan, the Iskandar Puteri officer-in-charge of police district, said auxiliary police personnel at KSAB in Tanjung Kupang lodged a report about the incident, which occurred at 2.40pm on Feb 22.

“A car with a Malaysian registration number was seen entering the heavy vehicle lane at Gate C for entry from Malaysia heading towards Singapore.

“When the auxiliary policeman directed the driver to make a U-turn into the car lane, the suspect did not cooperate.

“Instead, the suspect accelerated, crashing through the immigration checkpoint barrier and four traffic cones before speeding towards the exit point to Singapore,” he said in a statement on Feb 23.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief, which carries a sentence of not less than one year and not more than five years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both, if convicted.

The case is also being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving.

If convicted, the offender may face up to five years’ jail, a fine of RM5,000 (S$1,630) to RM15,000, and disqualification from holding a driving licence.

Mr Kumarasan said efforts to locate the suspect are ongoing.

“I advise the public to obey the law and act responsibly to protect public property and road safety,” he said.

He also urged those with information about the incident to go to the nearest police station.

Earlier, a 34-second video clip went viral on social media, showing a car with a Malaysian registration number speeding in the opposite lane while being chased by auxiliary police.

The video had garnered 204,000 views as at noon on Feb 23. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK