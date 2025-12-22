Malaysian cops find makeshift bombs in Negeri Sembilan apartment after report of explosion

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

NILAI, Negeri Sembilan – Malaysian police have discovered three items believed to be improvised explosive devices (IED) from an apartm ent in Negeri Sembilan after receiving a report of an explosion in the area early on Dec 2 2.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Alzafny Ahmad said a team was sent to investigate the matter after receiving information that nails were found scattered in the parking area of the Desa Palma apartments in Nilai following the explosion around 7am.

“A police team was dispatched to the location of the incident and based on information from witnesses, the explosion originated from a car,” he said in a statement.

Deputy Commissioner Alzafny said police conducted a search and found the three IEDs in one of the apartment units.

He said the police also found several components that could have caused the explosion.

“Efforts to locate those behind the explosion are ongoing.

“The public is advised not to speculate on the matter as this may interfere with investigations,” he said, urging those with information on the matter to assist the police.

Residents in Desa Palma experienced a brief panic due to the sound of an explosion early on Dec 22, according to Malaysian Malay-language daily Sinar Harian.

The case is being investigated under Section 4 of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958 and Section 435 of the Penal Code for mischief by explosion with intent to cause damage. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK