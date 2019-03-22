Malaysian convicted of murder is executed in Singapore

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A Malaysian convicted of murder in 2015 was executed at Singapore's Changi Prison on Friday (March 22) morning.

Michael Garing, 29, who is from Kapit, Sarawak, was convicted of murder by the Singapore High Court in 2015. His appeal was thrown out by the Republic's Court of Appeal in 2017.

Garing and another Sarawakian, Tony Imba, were part of a gang that went on a robbery spree, severely injuring three victims and killing a fourth man in 2010.

The man they killed suffered a fractured skull, a severed left hand, a slash wound across his neck and a back wound so deep that his shoulder blade was cracked.

Imba was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the robbery.

The Malaysian government had said that it would submit a letter to Singapore to urge it to commute Garing's death sentence.

Garing's parents had also petitioned the Singapore Government for clemency.