Malaysian climber dies on Nepal’s Mera Peak

A 33-year-old Malaysian climber attempting to summit Nepal’s Mera Peak died on Thursday, Malaysian media reported.

News of Mr Hazlami Ahmad Nizam’s death reached the Malaysian Diplomatic Mission in Nepal at 11am on Thursday, the agency said in a statement, adding that a fuller report from the Nepalese authorities is expected.

Mr Hazlami was an avid climber, having in recent months trekked at the Everest Base Camp in Nepal and Mount Xueshan in Taiwan.

Arrangements have been made for his body to be brought down the mountain by helicopter on Friday, his family has been told.

Some of Mr Hazlami’s family members will be heading to Nepal to assist with bringing him back to Malaysia, Berita Harian reported.

The Malaysian’s death was met with multiple tributes and condolence messages on social media, including one from the alumni association of Universiti Teknologi Petronas, where Mr Hazlami graduated from in 2013.

According to a friend, he was an employee of Petronas Chemicals in Kuantan, Pahang. He has three children, including a daughter who turned one in March.

The 6,476m Mera Peak is one of 18 summits in the sprawling Himalayas that is popular with climbers, especially in the autumn months from September to November, with average daytime temperatures of 12 deg C.