Malaysian child actress unable to walk after chair prank

A Malaysian child actress is unable to walk and has to wear diapers following a nasty prank while filming a drama series in late February.

On Feb 22, Puteri Rafasya, 12, was about to sit on a chair during rehearsals when another child pulled the chair away.

Puteris fell and landed on the metal legs of a tripod. She fractured her hip bone and is currently experiencing numbness in her lower limbs due to a malfunctioned nervous system. She is also unable to walk as a result.

Now confined to a wheelchair, Puteris has to wear diapers, reported the Malaysian media.

The reports also said the alleged perpetrator was related to a co-star and was not supposed to be on the set.

Puteri’s mother, Ms Fatin Aliza Salmi, 33, has been sharing her daughter’s condition on social media.

On March 10, she said Puteri had to be rushed to the hospital when she was suffering from urinary incontinence.

“According to medical reports, Puteri was supposed to be able to walk now, but she cannot even stand, let alone walk,” Malay daily Harian Metro quoted Ms Fatin as saying.

Ms Fatin said she is very upset looking at her daughter’s condition, claiming that she has yet to receive any help or acknowledgment from the family of the child who allegedly pulled the prank.

Puteri’s fans have sent the girl messages of encouragement and prayers.

“I love to watch your acting. I pray that you get well soon. Please take care,” wrote idalady88 on Puteri’s instagram account.