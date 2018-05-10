Malaysian celebrity to keep promise to distribute free rendang despite election hammering

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Even though flamboyant Malaysian celebrity Azwan Ali, or "Diva AA", lost his bid to become Bukit Antarabangsa assemblyman, he will keep his promise to distribute free rendang.

"I have done my best for GE14 and I respect the decision made by the people," he told the Star Media Group's Bahasa Malaysia news portal mStar Online on Wednesday (May 9).

"What matters is that the colourful events of GE14 have passed. But most importantly, Diva AA will keep his promise and give free rendang," said Mr Azwan.

Mr Azwan garnered 90 votes after running as an independent candidate in GE14 for the Bukit Antarabangsa state seat.

Mr Azwan's brother Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali defended his Bukit Antarabangsa state seat for a third term, having garnered 30,892 votes with a 25,512-vote majority.

Newcomer Salwa Yunos from Barisan Nasional received 5,380 votes while PAS' Sharifah Haslizah Syed Ariffin got 2,311.