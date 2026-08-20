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Six measures have been identified as immediate priorities, including targeted, risk-based screening of flights, passengers, crew and baggage deemed to pose a higher risk.

PUTRAJAYA – Malaysia’s Cabinet has approved 17 recommendations to strengthen security controls, screening and risk management at KL International Airport (KLIA) and the country’s international entry points.

The recommendations, contained in a joint memorandum by the Home Ministry and Transport Ministry, were approved on Aug 19.

Six measures have been identified as immediate priorities, including targeted, risk-based screening of flights, passengers, crew and baggage deemed to pose a higher risk.

“The government will also strengthen e-vetting and access controls for flight crew, airline employees, airport operations and ground-handling personnel, airport operators, vendors, contractors and others requiring access to restricted security areas.

“Drug screening for aviation personnel will also be enhanced, including pre-employment, periodic and random screening of pilots, cabin crew and relevant staff,” the ministries said in a statement on Aug 20.

The measures also include increasing the visible presence of security personnel, with more police personnel deployed at strategic locations as a deterrent.

Additional General Operations Force (GOF) personnel will also be deployed during each shift at KLIA Terminal 1 and Terminal 2.

“The government will further strengthen the sharing of security and intelligence information through the National Immigration Command Centre (NICC).

“A KDN-MOT Technical Committee, jointly chaired by the secretaries-general of both ministries, will also be established immediately to coordinate implementation, resolve cross-agency issues and monitor the overall action plan,” it said.

The six immediate measures form part of a wider 17-point plan covering short-, medium- and long-term actions to strengthen the integrity of security controls at KLIA and the country’s international entry points.

“The medium-term phase will focus on developing technology, assets and human resources, while the long-term phase will involve transforming systems, information sharing and governance, as well as expanding the measures to international entry points nationwide based on risk levels and the suitability of each location,” it added.

The plan was drawn up following several incidents that raised concerns over the integrity of the country’s security controls, including the detention of a Malaysian citizen in Indonesia over suspected involvement in drug trafficking and several high-profile security incidents.

KLIA will serve as the pilot’s location before the plan is progressively expanded to other international entry points based on threat levels, operational requirements and the suitability of each location.

The government, through the Home and Transport ministries, said all recommendations would be implemented professionally, with integrity and in accordance with the law, while taking into account individual rights, data protection and the interests of passengers and the aviation industry.

The measures are aimed at strengthening national security, enhancing the integrity of Malaysia’s international entry points and maintaining the confidence of Malaysians, tourists and the international aviation community in the country’s security system. THE STAR /ASIA NEWS NETWORK