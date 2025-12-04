Malaysian businessman pleads not guilty to bribing PM Anwar’s former aide

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR – M alaysian businessma n Albert Tei has claimed trial at the Sessions Court here to four counts of graft involving more than RM176,000 (S$55,200), where he allegedly bribed the former senior political secretary to the Prime Minister.

Tei, 37, was accused of bribing Shamsul I skandar Mohd Akin, 51, with RM140,000 in cash and furniture and electrical goods worth RM36,829.03 on four separate occasions between Nov 24, 2023 and March 5, 2024.

The bribe was allegedly an inducement for Shamsul Iskandar to help Tei’s companies that have interest in mineral exploration licencing approval in Sabah.

The charges were framed under Section 17(b) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) 2009, punishable under Section 24(1) of the same Act.

Tei faces up to 20 years prison time, a fine of no less than five times the amount of gratification or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if he is convicted.

“Understood. I plead not guilty,” Tei said when asked to enter his plea.

Deputy public prosecutor Farah Ezlin Yusop Khan did not offer bail on grounds that the offences Tei were accused of fell under the non-bailable category.

She, however, proposed a RM300,000 bail in two sureties if the court allows bail.

DPP Farah Ezlin said Tei was “uncooperative” during the investigation and posed a flight risk as he has businesses in Singapore.

The prosecution sought for additional bail conditions where Tei must surrender his passport to the court, report his attendance to the MACC on a monthly basis and to not disturb the witnesses.

Lawyer Latheefa Koya, who represented Tei, however vehemently denied that her client was uncooperative.

“I strongly deny that my client did not cooperate. He was an informant. Whether he was given protection or not, it is debatable.

“He is the source of the first information report. He has been exposing corruption cases since 2024,” Latheefa said.

Judge Suzana Hussin allowed bail at RM70,000 in two sureties. She also imposed all the additional conditions sought by the prosecution.

The case is fixed for mention on Jan 8. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK