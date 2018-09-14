Malaysian businessman Jho Low allegedly bought white Ferrari for reality TV show star Kim Kardashian

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low, allegedly purchased a white Ferrari for reality TV show star Kim Kardashian in 2011.

According to online portal Page Six, Kardashian and her ex-husband Kris Humphries were given the sports car as a wedding gift in 2011.

The couple then fought over the sports car, which was purchased at US$325,000 (S$445,450), when they divorced several months later.

Last month, Kardashian was spotted in Miami arriving at dinner in a white Ferrari, but Kardashian's publicist and her divorce lawyer would not say whether she is still driving the car, Page Six wrote.

It also reported that the generous unnamed wedding guest was only described as "a Malaysian businessman" then.

The online portal added that a source said that the benefactor was Mr Low.

"The Department of Justice (DoJ) has gone after other celebrities who received gifts from the star-struck Low. Leo DiCaprio turned over Picasso and Basquiat paintings. Miranda Kerr parted with US$8 million in diamond jewellery.

"But there are many other celebs, including Swizz Beatz, Pras Michél and Nicole Scherzinger, who received less valuable gifts," Page Six reported.

The report added that the DoJ did not say whether it would try to recover the Ferrari or the other gifts Mr Low gave other celebrities.

It was reported that the police have filed criminal charges against Mr Low and his father over money allegedly stolen from 1MDB.

The charges for money-laundering were brought against Mr Low and his father Tan Sri Low Hock Peng "in absentia" by the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) of the police and the Attorney General's Chambers.

Authorities are still looking for Mr Low, who is believed to be hiding in China.