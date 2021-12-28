Malaysian businesses hit hard by the floods

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Seafood distributor Kiu Wee Jen opened his shop just two months ago in Shah Alam, Selangor, selling seafood, poultry and frozen ingredients.

And then the floods struck. The water damaged the electrical appliances in his shop and also left him without power supply.

"We need electricity to store our frozen food. But when the flood hit us, there was no electricity for four days and our food was spoiled. We suffered losses of more than RM120,000 (S$38,900)," said Mr Kiu, 35.

He had bought insurance that focused on public liability for his customers. However, he did not buy any insurance for natural disasters. As a result, he will have to close his business for the time being.

Mr Kiu said it would cost him a lot of money to get his freezers fixed.

"Some freezers cannot be fixed as they had already rusted. My partner and I will have to fork out a lot of money to fix them. And we were told that the condition of the freezers might be affected even if we get them fixed.

"It is a risky move as our products need to be frozen at all times to ensure freshness. Therefore, we decided to stop business first, clear up the shop and pay our suppliers," he said.

Mr Kiu is among thousands of small business owners who are affected by the recent flood that hit parts of Selangor and the Klang Valley.

Floods triggered by days of continuous heavy rain between Dec 17 and 19 displaced more than 50,000 people across the country, including those in the Klang Valley.

Grocery store owner Tee Tze Wei, 42, said floodwater entered her shop so quickly that she did not manage to move her goods to higher ground.

"It has been a family business for 49 years. This is the first time we were so badly affected.

"In the past, the water level was around 15cm only and we managed to move our items to safety. This time around, the water was more than 60cm. Everything happened so quickly and within 10 minutes, my shop was flooded," she said.

Ms Tee estimated her loss to be around RM50,000.

"This is the worst flooding I have experienced in over four decades. We bought fire and theft insurance but did not expect such a severe flood to occur," she said.

"Our dry items such as rice, sugar and oil were all soaked in water. We are still cleaning up and it is going to take quite a while as we have to dispose off a lot of stuff," she added.