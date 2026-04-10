Malaysian authorities foil attempt to smuggle 888 bottles of liquor from Singapore

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All seized items have been handed over to the Customs Department for further action.

JOHOR BARU - The Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) has foiled an attempt to smuggle liquor worth RM110,652.76 (S$35,615), including unpaid taxes, into the country from Singapore.

The attempt was uncovered during an inspection of a commercial van by the agency’s enforcement unit at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI).

“The van, which arrived from Singapore via the bus driver lane, was inspected at about 3.20pm on April 9,” the agency’s corporate communications unit said in a statement.

The authorities found a passenger seated next to the driver, despite the lane being restricted to drivers only.

The driver and passenger, both locals aged 38 and 43, respectively, reportedly refused to cooperate and remained silent when questioned.

“Further inspection uncovered several boxes concealed under black cloth, containing 888 bottles of liquor with a total volume of about 700 litres, believed to be intended for smuggling,” the statement said.

All seized items have been handed over to the Customs Department for further action.

The agency said attempting to smuggle or failing to declare goods is an offence under the Customs Act 1967.

“Upon conviction, offenders may be fined based on the value of the goods, imprisoned, or both,” it added. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK