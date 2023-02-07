Malaysian authorities clamp down on illegally modified motorcycles

KUALA TERENGGANU – Malaysia’s transport authorities will clamp down on motorcycles illegally modified to have no rear brakes, a trend detected over the Chinese New Year in January.

An operation by the Road Transport Department (RTD) found 39 motorcyclists had had their rear brakes removed, which allows the bikes to accelerate quicker, the New Straits Times reported on Monday.

Terengganu RTD director Zulkarnain Yasin said the motorcycles had been modified by youths who “blatantly disregarded safety”.

“I do not know what is the purpose of riding without rear brakes. The risk of accidents is high when a vehicle is not properly equipped with a braking system and it also poses danger to other road users,” he said.

Other offences included having number plates that did not comply with specifications, having no side mirrors or chain cover, modified exhausts and using ill-fitted tyres.

Mr Zulkarnain said: “The motorcyclists have been given 14 days to get their machines back to the original factory specifications before they are allowed to claim their machines.

“If the owners fail to claim their machines back within three months, the ownership will be cancelled, before the motorcycles are auctioned off.”

In the 10-day operation from Jan 18, 3,803 vehicles were inspected.

Heavily tinted or blacked out windows made up the highest number of offences, followed by driving without a license.

The RTD issued 799 summons and 554 other notices involving 1,186 offences, added Mr Zulkarnain.