Malaysian authorities busted ‘Ninja Turtle’ syndicate that breeds, sells exotic turtles

Authorities confiscated 44 turtles of various species during a raid at a house in Kangar.

KANGAR - Malaysian authorities busted the “Ninja Turtle” gang involved in trafficking various species of turtles, seizing more than RM200,000 (S$64,464) and arresting three individuals on Feb 4 .

The success was achieved through the Khazanah Integrated Operation, conducted by the Wildlife Protection and National Parks Department and the Wildlife Crime/Special Investigation Intelligence Bureau of the Internal Security and Public Order Department, Bukit Aman.

In collaboration with the Perlis Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department, raids at three locations resulted in the seizure of 50 turtles.

Perhilitan Director-General Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim, said that, acting on information, a local man was arrested at about 12.35pm at a house in Kangar, with six tortoises suspected to be Sulcata tortoises seized.

“The suspect failed to produce any valid licence or document to possess or keep the wildlife,” he told Malaysian daily Sinar Harian on Feb 6 .

According to him, based on information and directions from the suspect, the operations team conducted a second raid at about 2.05pm at a house in Kaki Bukit, before arresting two more local men.

“In the raid, as many as 44 turtles of various species were confiscated, including the Sulcata Tortoise, Indian Star Tortoise, Baning, Leaf Turtle, Burmese Star Tortoise, Katup and Black Marsh Turtle, in addition to five tempua bird nests,” he said.

Datuk Abdul Kadir said that a further inspection of the shed at the house also found 13 eggs suspected to be turtle eggs.

He said further questioning led to a third raid at another house in Kaki Bukit, during which 15 units of suspected wild boar cloves were discovered.

“In this operation, a four-wheel drive vehicle and several mobile phones were also seized for further investigation.”

“The total value of the seizure amounted to RM287,395,” he said.

Mr Abdul Kadir said the first suspect was believed to be the leader of the Ninja Turtle Gang in northern Peninsular Malaysia, while the other two suspects were believed to have been hired by the first suspect to guard the turtle store.

“They operate in syndicates. Turtles are sourced from Thailand, Vietnam, India and local species, and sold in domestic and overseas markets,” he said.

“The suspect is believed to be illegally keeping and breeding turtles and then selling them on online platforms.”

According to him, the case is being investigated under the Wildlife Conservation Act.

“The police also seized several types of drugs from the three suspects, who are in their 40s,” he added.

“They have been taken to the Padang Besar District Police Headquarters for further action.” THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK