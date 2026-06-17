Malaysian army suspends grenade training in Kedah after fatal camp blast

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Sungip Jais and his wife Zaliha Said sprinkle rose water on the grave of their daughter, Private Siti Khadijah, after she was buried at the Taman Sri Lambak Islamic Cemetery. The cause of the blast that left two army personnel dead will be investigated.

PETALING JAYA – Grenade training has been immediately halted at Kem Hobart in Gurun, Kedah, pending investigations into a blast that left two army personnel dead on J une 1 6.

Army chief Azhan Md Othman confirmed the matter when contacted on June 17 .

He said: “Grenade exercises have been immediately stopped to allow space for investigations to be conducted.

“The cause of the incident will be investigated by a committee that has been set up.

“Follow-up actions will be based on the findings of the investigation.”

Azhan said aid would also be forwarded to the victims’ next of kin.

“Full aid and support will be channelled to the families of the deceased, including eligible compensation,” he said.

In a statement on June 16 , the Malaysian Army said the incident occurred during a grenade-throwing exercise as part of a combat enhancement training exercise conducted by the Second Infantry Division.

The Army confirmed the identities of the deceased as Corporal Norazmi Abu Bakar from the Sixth Battalion, Royal Malay Regiment (RAMD), and Private Siti Khadijah Sungip from the First Squadron Royal Engineers Regiment.

Both personnel sustained injuries due to an explosion during the training.

They were rushed to Hospital Sultan Abdul Halim in Sungai Petani for treatment, but were pronounced dead while being transported to the hospital.

Their remains will be sent to Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah in Alor Setar for post-mortem. THE STAR /ASIA NEWS NETWORK