Malaysian Armed Forces to probe alleged unauthorised entry and immoral activities in military camp

The ministry said the Armed Forces has been directed to conduct an immediate internal investigation to comprehensively verify the claims.

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia’s Defence Ministry is taking seriously allegations circulating on social media regarding the entry of unauthorised individuals and alleged immoral activities within a military camp.

“The allegations do not reflect the culture, values and practices of the military, which are founded on discipline, professionalism and strict adherence to security procedures.

“If the allegations are proven to be true, firm action will be taken without compromise against any party, in accordance with existing regulations, procedures and laws,” it said in a statement on Jan 5.

The ministry urged the public to refrain from speculating or making premature conclusions that could damage the reputation of the ministry and the Armed Forces.

“We remain committed to ensuring the highest standards of discipline, integrity and professionalism among defence personnel, and will not tolerate any conduct that could undermine the image and credibility of the nation’s defence institutions,” it added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK