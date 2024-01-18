Malaysian anti-graft agency orders former PM Mahathir’s son to declare assets

PUTRAJAYA – The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (Macc) has confirmed that businessman Mirzan Mahathir was called to assist an ongoing probe.

The Macc said Mr Mirzan came to its headquarters at 9am on Jan 17.

Mr Mirzan is the eldest son of former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad.

“The Macc presented him with a notice whereby he is required to declare his all his assets in the country and abroad.

“He has been given 30 days from the date of the notice to do so,” the Macc said in a statement on Jan 18.

The order, it said, was follow-up action for an investigation being carried out in relation to the Panama Papers as well as his business activities in relation to the sale and acquisition of a government-linked company.

The Macc said it had been investigating entities named in the Pandora and Panama Papers since 2022.

“To date, 10 witnesses have been summoned. The Macc is also in the process of reviewing financial statements and asset ownership of entities listed in the reports,” it said.

On Jan 17, The Star reported that the Macc had summoned the son of a former Malaysian prime minister over its probe into his business activities in the 1990s.

Sources with knowledge of the investigation said that the individual was called to the Macc headquarters several weeks ago to record his statement over allegations of corruption and misappropriation. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK