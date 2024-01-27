Malaysian anti-graft agency asks another Mahathir son to show assets

KUALA LUMPUR – The Malaysian anti-graft agency’s investigation into offshore assets has expanded to include another son of former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Businessman Mokhzani Mahathir received an asset declaration notice from the agency, a spokesperson for the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said on Jan 27.

Earlier in January, the MACC ordered Tun Dr Mahathir’s eldest son Mirzan Mahathir to declare all of his income since 1981, when his father first became prime minister.

Tan Sri Mokhzani could not immediately be reached for comment. His father, who served two stints as Malaysian prime minister, has alleged the probe is politically motivated.

The order is part of MACC’s investigation into information from leaks of offshore business records that were revealed in recent years by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, a global media network.

Tun Daim Zainuddin, a former finance minister and adviser to Dr Mahathir, was among those probed.

Malaysian media on Jan 27 reported that Mr Daim said he will face charges on Jan 29 related to disclosure of assets.

His wife Na’imah Abdul Khalid was charged earlier in January for failing to declare assets. She has denied the charges. BLOOMBERG