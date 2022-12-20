Malaysian animal lover delivers vanload of food for landslide rescue dogs

HULU SELANGOR - The hard work of the K-9 unit, comprising trained search dogs, in locating victims of a landslide at the foot of Genting Highlands have not gone unnoticed by animal lovers.

Driving a van filled with premium dog food to the area on Tuesday, animal shelter operator Mohamad Rosli brought cartons and bags of feed in recognition of the canine rescuers’ perseverance in the ongoing search and rescue (SAR) operations.

His contribution consists of over a dozen cans of wet dog food, which cost around RM16 (S$4.90) each, while the bags of dry dog food cost over RM150 each, he said.

Mr Mohamad, who founded the Kuala Lumpur-based animal shelter Dady Oyen Strays Malaysia, said it was his life’s passion to help animals around Malaysia that were affected by disasters.

“I travel around Malaysia regularly, always looking to help provide and care for pets or strays caught or involved in disasters, floods or landslides.

“If pet food is in short supply in a disaster area, I would gladly travel to different states with pet food to ensure they don’t go hungry,” he said.

Meals for SAR personnel are also being donated on a regular basis to the control centre in Batang Kali, Selangor, by various organisations each day.

The SAR operations entered its fifth day on Tuesday for nine missing victims of the Friday landslide at the Father’s Organic Farm campsite. The landslide has claimed the lives of 24 people so far.

Meanwhile, police have met with 53 individuals as they investigate the landslide case, FreeMalaysiaToday news site said on Tuesday.

Selangor police chief Arjunaidi Mohamed was quoted as saying that police have taken statements from the operator of the campsite, two of his employees, along survivors and their families. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK