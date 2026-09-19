Malaysian angling group claims second red-bellied piranha found in river in Pahang

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The group said the latest discovery came about a month after the first specimen was found in the area.

KUANTAN – A Malaysian angling group has claimed that a second red-bellied piranha has been found in Sungai Klau in Pahang , raising concerns that more of the non-native fish may have been released into the river.

In a Facebook post, the group Jejak Air Tawar claimed that the second specimen of the red-bellied piranha (Pygocentrus nattereri) was caught by an angler beneath a bridge in the river.

“The second specimen of a red-bellied piranha has been found in Sungai Klau beneath the RTP bridge by an angler.

“This means that it was not just one red-bellied piranha that was released in Klau,” it said on Sept 19.

The group said the latest discovery came about a month after the first specimen was found in the area.

However, the group said it could not confirm whether the discovery indicated that the species had begun breeding in Sungai Klau.

It noted that the two specimens found so far appeared to be similar in size, which could indicate that they came from the same group of fish that had been released.

The group also said it could not rule out the possibility of red-bellied piranhas being able to reproduce in Sungai Klau, although suitable water conditions and habitat would be required.

It urged anglers and fishermen around Klau to report any further sightings of fish suspected to be red-bellied piranhas or red-bellied pacu.

“Please make sure to take clear photographs and videos and keep the specimen frozen. The specimen can then be collected for reference and further study,” it said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK