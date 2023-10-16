Malaysian Air Force plane makes emergency landing at Subang Airport, runway closes temporarily

KUALA LUMPUR - A Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, or Subang Airport, in Selangor on Monday.

RMAF said the aircraft, an Air Force Beechcraft B200T, had four crew members aboard undergoing flight training.

The aircraft left the Subang Air Force base at 11.27am on Monday, and its pilot was forced to conduct an emergency landing at about 1pm.

“All crewmen are safe and did not sustain any injuries. The Air Force will form an investigation team to identify the cause of the incident,” RMAF said in a statement.

A video of the emergency landing went viral on social media. The aircraft was seen skidding off the runaway after one of its landing gears failed to extend.

Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) said the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia had issued a notice for the temporary closure of the affected runway from 1.15pm to 4.15pm on Monday.

“The runway is being closed to facilitate the removal of a skidded aircraft.

“Glad to share that no one was injured during the incident,” said MAHB on Twitter.

It added that the terminal was unaffected and remained open. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK