Malaysian actress Zahirah Macwilson explains why she wore short skirt on trip to Tokyo

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Actress Zahirah Macwilson, who was criticised by some Malaysians for wearing a short skirt while on a working trip to Tokyo, explained that she had done so due to work requirements.

Harian Metro reported that the 23-year-old star of Jangan Benci Cintaku came under fire for sharing a photo of herself wearing a short metallic skirt and a pink long-sleeved shirt on her Instagram.

Zahirah, who was recently appointed the face of AirAsia's #ThroughTheLens travel photography campaign, said the Harajuku-themed clothes were prepared for her by the AirAsia X team for her working trip to Japan.

"I only fulfilled my work requirements and did not wear the clothes for fun," said Zahirah, who was visiting Tokyo for the first time.

The daughter of veteran actor Zainal Johari Macwilson said she had anticipated some backlash due to her appearance.

"I know that the issue of wearing clothes that are sleeveless, sexy, or thigh-revealing is sensitive in Malaysia.

"But I do it for work. It's the same when I'm acting, there are scenes where I need to appear as a party girl or an antagonist wearing sexy clothes," she said.