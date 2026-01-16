Malaysian actress Nadia Kesuma reported missing after arriving in Jeddah

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA - Malaysian actress Nadia Kesuma has been reported missing after touching down at King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah.

According to mStar, her friend and fellow actress Anne Abdullah said Nadia contacted her husband shortly after her arrival to inform him that she had reached her destination, but became untraceable shortly afterwards.

“Nadia texted her husband as soon as she arrived in Jeddah to say she had landed safely. After that, she was supposed to board a flight to London.

“However, the travel agency informed us that she failed to check in for the London flight,” Anne said.

In a statement issued by the agency, Nadia was missing from the group of pilgrims gathered to board the London flight.

Three public announcements were made calling for her before the matter was reported to airport authorities, with the plane departing without the actress due to time constraints.

According to Anne, Nadia had also sent a concerning final message before contact was lost.

“She messaged her husband saying she had met an unknown individual. After that, there was no more news. Now, our calls are going unanswered, and messages are delivered but unread.

“Nadia’s family was also able to detect that her phone is still in Jeddah,” she said.

It is understood that Nadia had joined an umrah-and-sightseeing package that included several international destinations, and departed from Kuala Lumpur on Jan 15.

“Let’s all pray that she is safe. I have contacted several acquaintances (in Jeddah) to ask for their help,” Anne said.

Search efforts are underway with the cooperation of the local authorities and airport management.