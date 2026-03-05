Straitstimes.com header logo

Malaysian actress, husband nabbed in $485,000 land fraud case

SEREMBAN Malaysian police have arrested a television actress and her husband to assist in investigations into a RM1.5 million (S$485,000) fraud case related to the sale of a non-existent plot of land in Selangor.

Seremban police distrct chief Assistant Commissioner Azahar Abdul Rahim said the couple, aged 41 and 35, were detained in Kampung Sungai Serai in Hulu Langat, Selangor, on the night of March 4.

The police began probing the case following a report lodged by a 56-year-old man in January.

“The victim, who was previously involved in property development, claimed a friend had in September 2023 offered him the opportunity to buy a few lots of land in Cheras,” said AC Azahar on March 5.

“He claimed that the friend told him that the lots had been awarded to him by the state government.”

AC Azahar said the victim claimed he was taken in and transferred the money in 195 transactions.

The victim also claimed that he transferred the cash into the bank accounts of his friend’s father and wife.

AC Azahar said the police obtained a court order on the morning of March 5 to remand the couple for three days until March 7.

He also advised the public to exercise caution when approached by individuals who claim they were able to secure state government land.

“Please make the necessary checks before making any payment,” he said.

The case is being probed under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating, which carries a jail term of between one and 10 years, caning and a fine upon conviction. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

